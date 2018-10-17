The Latest: Trump says migrant caravan a campaign issue

The Latest on the caravan of migrants heading across Central America (all times local):
9:10 a.m.
U.S. President Donald Trump is again tweeting his displeasure over a caravan of some 2,000 Hondurans trying to wend its way toward the United States.
He had already warned Central American governments to stop it or face a cutoff of U.S. aid. Now he's targeting Democrats and urging Republicans to use border security as a political issue in the upcoming elections.
Trump says it's "Hard to believe that with thousands of people from South of the Border, walking unimpeded toward our country in the form of large Caravans, that the Democrats won't approve legislation that will allow laws for the protection of our country. Great Midterm issue for Republicans!"
He continues: "Republicans must make the horrendous, weak and outdated immigration laws, and the Border, a part of the Midterms!"
___
7:20 a.m.
A caravan of some 2,000 Honduran migrants is on the road in Guatemala again, hoping to reach the United States, despite U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to cut off aid to Central American countries that don't stop them.
The weary migrants have begun to walk under a light rain. The day before they covered some 30 miles (50 kilometers) to arrive in Chiquimula, after crossing the border into Guatemala Monday. Some hitched rides while others walked, as the eagerness of some to make quick progress bridled at the need to remain together as a group for safety.
