Correction: Police-Teen Sex story

In the dateline of an Oct. 16 story about a Missouri police officer being charged with statutory rape, The Associated Press erroneously indicated that Potosi is in Kansas. It is in Missouri.
A corrected version of the story is below:
POTOSI, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri police officer is facing several felony charges alleging an ongoing sexual relationship with girl who was 14 when their encounters began.
The Daily Journal reported that 29-year-old Quntazi Jones is an officer with the Potosi Police Department. He was charged Oct. 5 with four counts of statutory rape and three counts of statutory sodomy.
His defense attorney, Sarah Jackson, declined on Tuesday to comment on the case.
A probable cause statement alleges the Missouri State Highway Patrol was requested to conduct the investigation into allegations the officer had a relationship with the teenager. The girl told a trooper she had sex with Jones more than 20 times, beginning in April 2017.
Investigators found lewd pictures the two exchanged on the officer's cellphone.
