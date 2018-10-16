Reverend John I. Jenkins, rector of Notre Dame University, celebrates Mass in honor of disappeared people and the families in search of them in Colinas de Santa Fe, Mexico, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, where almost 300 human remains were found in clandestine graves. The Mass was held one day before the women’s Solecito Collective is to be honored by Notre Dame for its work locating the remains of missing people in Veracruz state. The Solecito Collective is made up people searching for their missing loved ones.
Reverend John I. Jenkins, rector of Notre Dame University, celebrates Mass in honor of disappeared people and the families in search of them in Colinas de Santa Fe, Mexico, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, where almost 300 human remains were found in clandestine graves. The Mass was held one day before the women’s Solecito Collective is to be honored by Notre Dame for its work locating the remains of missing people in Veracruz state. The Solecito Collective is made up people searching for their missing loved ones. Felix Marquez AP Photo
Mothers searching for the disappeared get Notre Dame Award

The Associated Press

October 16, 2018 01:34 PM

MEXICO CITY

The University of Notre Dame has presented its 2018 Notre Dame Award to a group of Mexican mothers who have led a tireless, years-long search for missing loved ones.

The volunteer group known as Colectivo Solecito has found clandestine burial pits with the remains of hundreds of crime victims in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz.

Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins participated in a Mass Monday at one of those sites.

He presented the award to the group's members for doing everything from fundraising to tromping the countryside looking for burial pits.

Drug and kidnapping gangs in Mexico frequently use such pits to hide the bodies of their victims.

Due to a lack of modern police procedures, few of the bodies located have been identified so far.

