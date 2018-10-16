Mothers searching for the disappeared get Notre Dame Award

Reverend John I. Jenkins, rector of Notre Dame University, celebrates Mass in honor of disappeared people and the families in search of them in Colinas de Santa Fe, Mexico, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, where almost 300 human remains were found in clandestine graves. The Mass was held one day before the women’s Solecito Collective is to be honored by Notre Dame for its work locating the remains of missing people in Veracruz state. The Solecito Collective is made up people searching for their missing loved ones. Felix Marquez AP Photo