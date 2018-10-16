A Trump stalwart softens her tone in pivotal US House race

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2014, file photo, New York State Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi speaks during a news conference in Verona, N.Y. Democrat Brindisi aims to oust Republican U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, an outspoken Trump supporter, in a closely watched contest in upstate New York. Tenney attracted national criticism for saying most mass murderers are Democrats, and her campaign has tried to link Brindisi, a state lawmaker from Utica, to organized crime. Observer-Dispatch via AP, File Mark DiOrio