Ex-Kentucky senator who lost to Mitch McConnell in 1984 dies

FILE - This December 1972 file photo shows Walter “Dee’’ Huddleston, the Democratic Senator-elect from Kentucky. Huddleston, a former two-term U.S. senator whose political career was abruptly ended by Republican Mitch McConnell in 1984, has died. He was 92. Huddleston’s son, Steve, said his father died in his sleep early Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Warsaw, Ky. Henry Griffin, File AP Photo