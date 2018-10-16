Border agent arrested in deaths of 4 women wants lower bond

FILE - This file photo provided by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office shows U.S. Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz. An attorney representing Ortiz, who is accused of killing four women in Texas is asking a judge to reduce his client’s bond, claiming that conditions in jail amount to cruel and unusual punishment. An affidavit filed late last week says Ortiz has been denied clothing, eyeglasses and a toothbrush in his cell at the Webb County Jail in Laredo, where he has been held on $2.5 million bond since his arrest on Sept. 16, 2018. (Webb County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File) AP