Government spends millions to guard Confederate cemeteries

In this photo made Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, a security guard walks the grounds at North Alton Confederate Cemetery in Alton, Ill. The federal government has hired private security firms to guard several Confederate memorials across the U.S in the aftermath of clashes between white nationalists and counter-protesters last year. Information obtained by The Associated Press shows that nearly $3 million has been spent on contracted security since last summer and another $1.6 million is budgeted for similar protection in fiscal 2019. Jeff Roberson AP Photo