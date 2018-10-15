Malaysian PM-in-waiting Anwar takes oath as lawmaker

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, right, and Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Ismail, pray during a parliament session in Kuala Lumpur, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. Charismatic Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim won a by-election for a parliamentary seat with a landslide victory on Saturday in a grand political comeback to help him prepare for his eventual takeover from Prime Minister Mahathir. Yam G-Jun AP Photo