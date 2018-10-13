Trump expected to meet American pastor freed by Turkey

An American pastor freed after nearly two years of detention in Turkey is expected to meet President Donald Trump at the White House.
Andrew Brunson was due to arrive at a U.S. military base near Washington around noon Saturday after stopping in Germany for a medical check-up.
Trump told supporters at a campaign rally in Ohio on Friday night that "we'll say hello" to Brunson.
The 50-year-old North Carolina native was accused of terror-related charges and espionage, facing up to 35 years in jail. A Turkish court on Friday convicted Brunson of only the terrorism charges, and the government then freed the evangelical pastor to return home.
Brunson had rejected the charges and strongly maintained his innocence.
