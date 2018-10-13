Pastor Andrew Brunson, center, and U.S. Charge d’Affaires Jeffrey Hovenier, left, arrive at Adnan Menderes airport for a flight to Germany after his release following his trial in Izmir, Turkey, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, A Turkish court on Friday convicted an American pastor of terror charges but released him from house arrest and allowed him to leave Turkey, in a move that is likely to ease tensions between Turkey and the United.
Pastor Andrew Brunson, center, and U.S. Charge d’Affaires Jeffrey Hovenier, left, arrive at Adnan Menderes airport for a flight to Germany after his release following his trial in Izmir, Turkey, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, A Turkish court on Friday convicted an American pastor of terror charges but released him from house arrest and allowed him to leave Turkey, in a move that is likely to ease tensions between Turkey and the United. Emre Tazegul AP Photo
Trump expected to meet American pastor freed by Turkey

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press

October 13, 2018 01:28 AM

WASHINGTON

An American pastor freed after nearly two years of detention in Turkey is expected to meet President Donald Trump at the White House.

Andrew Brunson was due to arrive at a U.S. military base near Washington around noon Saturday after stopping in Germany for a medical check-up.

Trump told supporters at a campaign rally in Ohio on Friday night that "we'll say hello" to Brunson.

The 50-year-old North Carolina native was accused of terror-related charges and espionage, facing up to 35 years in jail. A Turkish court on Friday convicted Brunson of only the terrorism charges, and the government then freed the evangelical pastor to return home.

Brunson had rejected the charges and strongly maintained his innocence.

