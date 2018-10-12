Activists criticize Hong Kong’s ban of legislative candidate

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2016, file photo, pro-democracy Hong Kong lawmaker Lau Siu-lai listens to reporters questions during a press conference at the legislature council in Hong Kong. Activists are protesting Hong Kong’s disqualification of a legislative candidate on the grounds that she advocated self-determination for the Chinese territory. Lau Siu-lai, who was stripped of her seat in the Hong Kong legislature last year, was barred by the government on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, from running in a Nov. 25 election. Vincent Yu, File AP Photo