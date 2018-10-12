Teacher suspended after saying Trump aide ate glue as child

FILE - In this June 21, 2018 file photo, White House senior adviser Stephen Miller listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington. A California school district has suspended a teacher who recounted how Miller ate glue as a third-grader. Nikki Fiske told the Hollywood Reporter that when Miller was a student in her Santa Monica, Calif., classroom, he was a loner with a messy desk who played with glue. The Los Angeles Times says the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District placed Fiske on “home assignment” while it decides what to do, if anything, about the disclosures. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo