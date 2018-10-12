Lawsuit: Man convicted after mother rejected ‘dirty cop’

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2017, file photo, Lamonte McIntyre, who was imprisoned for 23 years for a 1994 double murder in Kansas that he always said he didn’t commit, walks out of a courthouse in Kansas City, Kan., with his mother, Rosie McIntyre, after Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark A. Dupree, Sr. dropped the charges. McIntyre and his mother, filed a lawsuit Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 in federal court alleging Lamonte McIntyre was targeted after his mother rebuffed a homicide detective’s sexual advances. The Kansas City Star via AP, File Tammy Ljungblad