Pik Botha, apartheid-era South African minister, dies at 86

FILE - In this May 15, 1996 file photo, former Foreign Minister Pik Botha attends a news conference in Cape Town, South Africa. Botha, a fixture on the South African political stage for decades, announced his retirement from politics following his National Party’s withdrawel from the unity government. Botha, the last foreign minister of South Africa’s apartheid era and a contradictory figure who staunchly defended white minority rule but eventually recognized that change was inevitable, died on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 at age 86. Sasa Kralj, file AP Photo