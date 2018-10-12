WHAT’S HAPPENING: Devastation in Florida, flooding elsewhere

Monica Jones looks out over the debris littering her yard after riding out hurricane Michael in her home in Callaway, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. “I didn’t think it was going to be this bad,” said Jones on her decision to stay through the storm. The devastation inflicted by Hurricane Michael came into focus Thursday with rows upon rows of homes found smashed to pieces, and rescue crews began making their way into the stricken areas in hopes of accounting for hundreds of people who may have stayed behind. David Goldman AP Photo