Official exoneration for man freed last year in 1973 rape

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2017 file photo, Wilbert Jones, center, leaves East Baton Rouge Parish Prison with Emily Maw, director of Innocence Project New Orleans, left, and Kia Hayes, IPNO staff attorney, in Baton Rouge, La. A legal ordeal that has dragged on for close to half a century is over for Jones, a man wrongfully convicted in a 1971 rape. The advocacy group Innocence Project New Orleans said Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, that prosecutors in Baton Rouge officially dismissed charges against Jones in the kidnapping and rape of a nurse at Baton Rouge General Hospital. Gerald Herbert, File AP Photo