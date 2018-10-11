Kenyan protest demands action over South Sudan’s civil war

South Sudanese and Kenyan activists, some carrying mock skulls, as they protest against South Sudanese officials allegedly benefiting from the civil war and laundering money through Kenyan banks, in downtown Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. Activists and refugees pressured Kenya’s government to act against South Sudanese officials who have been sanctioned by the United Nations and are thought to be living freely in Kenya. Brian Inganga AP Photo