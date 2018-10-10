Ex-intern says she had 1992 fling with Indiana house speaker

File - In this Nov. 21, 2017 file photo, Speaker of the House Brian Bosma, R-Indianapolis, speaks to legislators at the Statehouse, in Indianapolis. A woman alleges that when she was an Indiana legislative intern in 1992, she performed oral sex on Bosma while he was married. The former Democratic intern told The Indianapolis Star for a story published Wednesday Oct. 10, 2018 that the sexual act with Bosma was consensual, but that she felt pressured into it. Darron Cummings File AP Photo