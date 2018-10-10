Storm offers exposure, risk to Democrat in governor’s race

Tallahassee Mayor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, speaks during a briefing on Hurricane Michael in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday Oct. 10, 2018. In the days before Hurricane Michael made landfall, Gillum blanketed the national airwaves, sounding much like the man he wants to replace, Gov. Rick Scott, who constantly urged residents to seek shelter and take the massive storm seriously. Gary Fineout AP Photo