Cameroon still awaiting presidential election results

Essombe Emile, President of Cameroon Constitutional council, speaks to the Associated Press, during an interview at the palais des congrès in Yaounde Cameroon, Wednesday Oct. 10, 2018. Cameroon continues to wait for results of Sunday’s presidential election that Africa’s oldest leader is widely expected to win. Members of the Constitutional Council on Wednesday deliberated on incoming election results and heard complaints from lawyers for opposition parties. Sunday Alamba AP Photo