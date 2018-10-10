S. Carolina Democrats: Better if Sanders ‘got lost’

FILE - In this June 18, 2018 file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks to the crowd during a gubernatorial campaign rally in Maryland’s Democratic primary at downtown Silver Spring, Md. Sanders is returning to South Carolina in a few weeks as he continues to feel out a potential 2020 presidential bid. But Democrats in this early primary state say the visit isn’t wanted or helpful to their candidates in this heavily-Republican state as they prepare to face voters in the general election in Nov. 2018. Jose Luis Magana, File AP Photo