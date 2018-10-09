Man with hammer hacks Algeria statue of bare-breasted woman

This picture taken on Dec. 18, 2017, shows the statue of the Ain El Fouara fountain located in the heart of Setif, nearly 300 kilometers (185 miles) east of Algiers, the Algerian capital, after being vandalized in 2017. The colonial-era statue is the work of French sculptor Francis Saint Vidal, dating to 1889. A man with a hammer has attacked and damaged a statue of a bare-breasted woman, an emblem of the eastern city of Setif, in the latest in a series of such attacks. (AP Photo) AP