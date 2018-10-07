Turan Kislakci, head of Turkish-Arab journalist Association and friend of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, talks to The Associated Press outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. A Saudi journalist who has written Washington Post columns critical of the kingdom’s assertive crown prince has gone missing after visiting the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, the newspaper said Wednesday, raising concerns over his safety. Jamal Khashoggi, 59, is a longtime Saudi journalist, foreign correspondent, editor and columnist whose work has been controversial in the past in the ultraconservative Sunni kingdom.
Turan Kislakci, head of Turkish-Arab journalist Association and friend of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, talks to The Associated Press outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. A Saudi journalist who has written Washington Post columns critical of the kingdom’s assertive crown prince has gone missing after visiting the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, the newspaper said Wednesday, raising concerns over his safety. Jamal Khashoggi, 59, is a longtime Saudi journalist, foreign correspondent, editor and columnist whose work has been controversial in the past in the ultraconservative Sunni kingdom. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo

Friend: Saudi journalist ‘killed’ at consulate in Istanbul

By ZEYNEP BILGINSOY, SARAH EL DEEB and JON GAMBRELL Associated Press

October 07, 2018 06:47 AM

ISTANBUL

A friend of a Saudi journalist who went missing in Istanbul says officials told him to "make your funeral preparations" as the Washington Post contributor "was killed" at the Saudi Consulate.

Turan Kislakci, a friend of Jamal Khashoggi and the head of the Turkish-Arab Media Association, told The Associated Press on Sunday that officials also told him they "have evidence he was killed in a barbaric way" and dismembered.

Saudi officials have denied the allegations that Khashoggi was killed as "baseless."

A Turkish official separately told the AP that authorities believe Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi Consulate. Another said it was a "high possibility." Both spoke on condition of anonymity as the investigation was ongoing.

Khashoggi disappeared Tuesday.

