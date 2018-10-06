Eek! Non-native venomous spider found living in Oregon

FILE - This Sept. 3, 2004, file photo shows a Brown Widow spider, displaying the famous red hour glass marking under her abdomen, guards her egg sacs near Archer, Fla. Though her bite is considered dangerous, the Brown Widow is shy and seldom bites unless provoked or her eggs threatened. This relative of the Black Widow makes its home in dark corners, under furniture, and abandoned containers such as old cans or unused pvc pipe. The types of venomous spiders residing in Oregon have doubled. State officials confirm that a brown widow spider, usually found in South Africa, Florida and Southern California, has recently been found living in Oregon City in northwestern Oregon. Phil Sandlin, File AP Photo