Ex-Rep. Schock to face corruption trial in June

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2015 file photo, then-Illinois Rep. Aaron Schock speaks to reporters in Peoria Ill. Schock’s public corruption trial is now scheduled for June 2019 in federal court in Chicago. Schock was once a rising star in Congress and a formidable GOP fundraiser. He is accused of using campaign money and his congressional allotment for personal expenses and extravagant redecorating of his Capitol Hill office in the style of the TV series “Downton Abbey.” Seth Perlman, File AP Photo