‘Miracle’ woman says El Salvador’s Oscar Romero a saint

Cecilia Flores poses for a portrait inside the chapel where Archbishop Oscar Arnulfo Romero was assassinated in 1980, in San Salvador, El Salvador, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Flores underwent an emergency cesarean section and was diagnosed with an infection that left her in a coma. Suffering from internal hemorrhaging and with her kidneys on the verge of collapse, she was not expected to survive, but after her husband prayed to Romero for intervention, Flores made a full recovery. Salvador Melendez AP Photo