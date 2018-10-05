UN seeks inquiry into new claims of peacekeeper sexual abuse

The United Nations is facing new allegations that its peacekeepers in Central African Republic sexually assaulted at least three children under 18 and raped three adult women earlier this year.
The U.N. said Friday it has detained a suspect after its preliminary inquiry into the allegations involving the minors. They were allegedly abused by Mauritanian troops participating in the peacekeeping mission.
The U.N. says the rape accusations pertain to troops from Cameroon who haven't been identified.
The world organization is now asking Mauritania and Cameroon to investigate. Their U.N. missions didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.
Countries that contribute peacekeeping troops are responsible for taking action if allegations are substantiated.
A series of sexual misconduct claims have marred U.N. peacekeeping missions in CAR and beyond in recent years.
