Groups seek US help in identifying migrant remains

Margarette May Macaulay, center, president of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, confers with fellow commissioner Joel Hernandez Garcia, front, as commissioner Antonia Urrejoia, back, listens during a hearing Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colo. Human rights and advocacy groups from Latin America and U.S border states are pressing for access to an FBI DNA database to help identify the remains of hundreds of migrants reported missing along the U.S.-Mexico border. David Zalubowski AP Photo