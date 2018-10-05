In Syria’s Sweida, young men take up arms to defend villages

In this Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, photo, young Druze armed men, who carry weapons to defend their village from Islamic State attack, patrol the village of Rami in the southern province of Sweida, Syria. Three months after a stunning Islamic State attack on a southeastern corner of Syria in which more than 200 people were killed and 30 women and children abducted, tensions are boiling over, and young men are taking up arms. It is a stark change for a province that managed to stay on the sidelines of the seven-year Syrian war and where most villagers worked grazing livestock over surrounding hills. Hassan Ammar AP Photo