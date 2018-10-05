Pompeo goes to North Korea under pressure to show progress

In this Oct. 2, 2018 photo, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets Pakistani Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the State Department in Washington. As Pompeo heads off for his fourth trip to North Korea, he faces mounting pressure to produce tangible progress on convincing the country to get rid of its nuclear weapons and delivery systems as President Donald Trump seeks a second summit with leader Kim Jong Un. Pompeo departed Washington on Friday for whistle-stop tour of East Asia that will take him to Japan, North Korea and then South Korea. Cliff Owen AP Photo