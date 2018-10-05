In this Oct. 4, 2018, photo, a man stands amid the damage near boats swept ashore by the tsunami in Wani village on the outskirts of Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. People living in tents and shelters have little but uncertainty since the powerful earthquake and tsunami hit the city, where death toll rises and efforts to retrieve scores more victims buried deep in mud and rubble were still hampered Thursday by the lack of heavy equipment.
Nation & World

AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

The Associated Press

October 05, 2018 02:32 AM

An earthquake and tsunami struck a central Indonesia island a week ago, burying survivors and victims in mud and debris. Boats were washed ashore, buildings and streets crumbled, and people mourned their losses while coping with the damage.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Nobel laureate Tasuku Honjo at Kyoto University received the medicine prize with an American researcher for discoveries that involve using the immune system to fight cancer.

Japanese legislator Denny Tamaki, who is half-American, was elected the next Okinawa governor after criticizing the American military presence on the southwestern Japanese islands.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

