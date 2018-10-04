Lavish wedding tests new Mexico government austerity pledge

The cover of Hola! magazine features Cesar Yanez, a personal adviser to Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and his bride Dulce Maria Silva in Mexico City, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. The wedding, officiated by an archbishop, with designer dresses, palatial decorations and a huge convention-center reception, was likely the last image Mexico’s austerity-minded president-elect wanted one of his closest advisers projecting, and it quickly drew criticism. Marco Ugarte AP Photo