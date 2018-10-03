Holocaust survivor who became US Army major general has died

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School shows Maj. Gen. Sidney Shachnow, at Fort Bragg, N.C. Shachnow, who survived the holocaust as a child and fought in Vietnam as a U.S. Army Green Beret before serving as the top American Army officer in Berlin, died Sept. 27, 2018. He was 83. (U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School via AP) AP