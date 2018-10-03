Japan city snubs San Francisco over ‘comfort women’ statue

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, people move in to take a closer look at the “Comfort Women” monument after it was unveiled in San Francisco. The mayor of Osaka, Japan says he is withdrawing his city from a six-decade “sister-city” relationship with San Francisco to protest a statue honoring women forced into working in brothels servicing Japanese soldiers during World War II. The San Francisco Examiner reports Osaka Mayor Hirofumi Yoshimura sent a letter to San Francisco announcing his desire to withdraw from the largely ceremonial relationship. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo