Supreme Court sympathetic to Pa. woman in cemetery case

Pennsylvania resident Rose Mary Knick speaks outside the Supreme Court, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018 in Washington, alongside her attorneys J. David Breemer, left, Brian Hodges and Christina Martin. Knick is at the center of a case the Supreme Court is hearing that stems from her dispute with her town over an ordinance that says landowners who have cemeteries on their properties must make them open to the public during daylight hours. Jessica Gresko AP Photo