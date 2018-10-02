Federal investigators: Montana tribe misused millions

FILE - This April 10, 2006 file photo shows a sign along Interstate 90 on the Crow Indian reservation near Crow Agency, Mont., with the tribal word for the community as part of an effort to share the tribe’s story with travelers. Government investigators say Montana’s Crow Indian Tribe can’t account for $12 million meant for water system improvements and that it misused much of the money on unauthorized expenses. The findings are in a U.S. Interior Department inspector general’s audit released Tuesday. It marks the third time in recent years that the tribe has come under scrutiny for its handling of federal money. Becky Bohrer, File AP Photo