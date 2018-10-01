Whereabouts of almost 1,300 Missouri sex offenders unknown

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018, file photo, Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway appears in Sedalia, Mo. A state audit has found that police across Missouri don’t know the whereabouts of nearly 1,300 registered sex offenders, including hundreds who fall into the most dangerous category. Missouri state Auditor Galloway, a Democrat, released the audit Monday Oct. 1, 2018. Charlie Riedel File AP Photo