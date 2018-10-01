Lebanon seeks to dispel Israeli allegations of rocket sites

Lebanese soldiers guard as Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, center, tours a site next to a soccer club, with diplomats and journalists, one of several locations they visited near Beirut’s international airport, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. The ministry-organized tour, including a Golf course and the soccer club, was an effort to dispel Israeli allegations of the presence of missile sites there. Hassan Ammar AP Photo