Cameroon faces being dropped as African Cup host

FILE - In this Sunday Oct 9, 2011 file photo, Cameroon President Paul Biya waves after casting his vote during the presidential elections in Yaounde, Cameroon. A bloody conflict between Cameroon’s government and Anglophone separatists over language is now threatening next month’s presidential election. The 85-year-old President Paul Biya, one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders, vows to hold the largely Francophone country together even as thousands flee violence in English-speaking regions. Sunday Alamba, File AP Photo