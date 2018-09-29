AP Explains: Macedonia referendum: What’s in a name?

A man on his bicycle passes a sign that reads in French: “I am Macedonia” written by opponents of the referendum in Skopje, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. A referendum set for Sunday in Macedonia seeks voter support for changing the Balkan nation’s name to North Macedonia. Greece has agreed to drop longstanding objections to neighboring Macedonia joining NATO and eventually becoming a member of the European Union, if the new name is approved. Thanassis Stavrakis AP Photo