Mexico ex-governor pleads guilty to corruption, gets 9 years

FILE- In this July 17, 2017 file photo, Mexico’s former Veracruz state Gov. Javier Duarte, center, is escorted by police to an aircraft as he is extradited to Mexico City, at an Air Force base in Guatemala City. Mexican prosecutors said Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, that Duarte pleaded guilty to charges of organized crime and money laundering. Moises Castillo, File AP Photo