Texas police questioned man days before California killings

This photo provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety shows Ramon Escobar. Escobar, who was deported from the United States six times was expected in court Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, to face charges after police say he killed three people and injured four in attacks targeting sleeping homeless men in California. Investigators believe Escobar began attacking the men at random on Sept. 8, shortly after he arrived in California from Houston, where he’s considered a person of interest in the disappearance of his uncle and aunt. (Texas Department of Public Safety via AP) AP