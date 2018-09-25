Trump at UN Security Council: ‘Most watched meeting ever’?

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, file photo, members of the United Nations Security Council vote on a resolution at United Nations headquarters. U.S. President Donald Trump is set to chair a U.N. Security Council meeting for the first time, on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. The meeting will put the “America First” president around a table with representatives from countries with fraught relationships with the U.S., including Russia and China. Craig Ruttle, File AP Photo