AP Was There: The first start for a black quarterback in AFL

In this undated handout from the Denver Broncos, Marlin Briscoe completes the option to Floyd Little. Fifty years ago, Marlin Briscoe became the first black quarterback to play in the American Football League. He started five games for the Denver Broncos and was runner-up for AP’s AFL Rookie of the Year award in 1968. The Pro Football Hall of Fame calls the Omaha, Neb. native the first black quarterback in the modern era of pro football. (Denver Broncos via AP)