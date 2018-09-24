US: Myanmar military led ‘extreme’ violence against Rohingya

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2017, photo, S, 25, mother of two, who says she was raped by members of Myanmar’s armed forces in late August, is photographed in her friend’s tent in Kutupalong refugee camp in Bangladesh. Myanmar’s military targeted Rohingya civilians indiscriminately and often with “extreme brutality” in a coordinated campaign to drive the minority Muslims out of the country, according to a State Department report released Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. Wong Maye-E, File AP Photo