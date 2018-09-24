Sex offender faces court in case of 2 Arizona girls killed

FILE - This undated file photo released by the Tucson Police Department on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018 shows Christopher Matthew Clements, 36. Clements, a registered sex offender will appear in a Tucson court for the first time to face charges in the deaths of two girls. Clements is scheduled for arraignment Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Pima County on multiple counts, including two of first-degree murder and kidnapping. The 36-year-old, already serving time in Phoenix for burglary charges, was indicted earlier this month on 21 counts. Tucson police have not said what led to them investigating Clements in the killings of 6-year-old Isabel Celis and 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez. (Tucson Police Department via AP, File)