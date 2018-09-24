The Latest: Slovenia detains more than 100 migrants

FILE - In a Aug. 15, 2018 file photo, the Aquarius rescue ship enters the harbor of Senglea, Malta. Spain’s maritime rescue service said Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 that it rescued more than 400 people from 15 small boats, most of them off the country’s southern coast, while humanitarian groups lamented that the sole private rescue boat operating near the deadly central Mediterranean human trafficking route risked being put out of action by Italy’s anti-migrant leaders. Rene Rossignaud, File AP Photo