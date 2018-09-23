$2 million in preservation grants aim to highlight diversity

FILE- In this Oct. 21, 2008 file photo, mounted city of Miami police line up in front of the famed Freedom Tower as they wait for a rally with then Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., at Bicentennial Park in Miami. A preservation group is inviting the public to vote on twenty sites across the country, including the Freedom Tower, that showcase the nation’s diversity and the fight for equality as part of a $2 million historic preservation campaign. Wilfredo Lee, File AP Photo