Vietnam to hold state funeral for President Tran Dai Quang

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2018, file photo, Vietnam’s President Tran Dai Quang meets with Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi at the Presidential Palace during the World Economic Forum on ASEAN in Hanoi, Vietnam. Official media say Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang has died at age 61 due to illness on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Pool Photo via AP, File Kham