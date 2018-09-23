German government seeks to end standoff over spy chief

FILE - In this May 16, 2018 file photo Chair of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), Andrea Nahles, right, speaks at the plenary session of the German Bundestag in the Reichstags building in front of Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, from left, in Berlin. A decision to remove Germany’s spy chief after he appeared to downplay recent far-right protests but give him a new government job is causing discontent in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government. dpa via AP Kay Nietfeld