100 years ago, US fought its deadliest battle in France

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 1918 file photo, a U.S .Army 37-mm gun crew man their position during the World War One Meuse-Argonne Allied offensive in France. It was America’s largest and deadliest battle ever, with 26,000 U.S. soldiers killed and tens of thousands wounded. A hundred years ago, the Meuse-Argonne offensive contributed to bring an end to of World War One. (AP Photo, File) AP